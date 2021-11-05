Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Northwest Natural also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE:NWN opened at $46.19 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 83.91%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

