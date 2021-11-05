NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NLOK. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after buying an additional 115,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth $329,752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,173,000 after buying an additional 488,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,221,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,235,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

