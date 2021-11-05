Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.