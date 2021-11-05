Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS.

NYSE NCLH traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $28.36. 704,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,163,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

