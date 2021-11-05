Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 7.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares were up 7.8% on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 354,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,163,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 989,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.