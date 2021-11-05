Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP Sells $27,567.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NWFL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.20. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,004. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $223.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.55. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.
