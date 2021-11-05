Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 8,250 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $1,516,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $179.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.06.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

