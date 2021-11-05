Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE NVO opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $272.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $47,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.