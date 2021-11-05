Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.50.
NYSE NVO opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $272.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $47,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
