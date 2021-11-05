Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $115.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $115.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

