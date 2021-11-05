Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.49 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%.

NYSE:NVO traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.67. 42,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average of $91.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $73,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

