NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for NOW in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOW’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

DNOW opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NOW by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 689,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after acquiring an additional 430,998 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.