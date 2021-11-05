NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.21.

NOW stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 42,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NOW will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth $101,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter worth $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NOW during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

