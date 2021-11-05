Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

NUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

NYSE NUS opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

