Numeraire Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $467.41 million and $16.25 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $45.84 or 0.00075107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00244246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096390 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,831 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,300 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

