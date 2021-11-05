Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Given a C$80.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) has been assigned a C$80.00 price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.43.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$83.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nutrien has a one year low of C$50.67 and a one year high of C$91.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.90.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 7.5799997 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

