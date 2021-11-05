Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $27.36 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $27,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 28,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,388,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 317,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.54.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

