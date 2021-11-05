Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $28.53 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 478,549 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $28,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 128,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 921.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 384,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

NYSE HBI opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

