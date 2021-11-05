Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Kohl’s worth $26,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $56.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.