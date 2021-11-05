Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $26,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STMP. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $329.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.58. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $329.92.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, insider John Roland Clem sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.44, for a total transaction of $1,409,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.18, for a total transaction of $408,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

