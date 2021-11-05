Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.

JCO stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

