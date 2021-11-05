Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has raised its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NIM opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.50% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

