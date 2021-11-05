Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,666 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.45.

MSFT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.73. The stock had a trading volume of 244,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,909,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.43. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $336.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.