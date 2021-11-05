Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.62. 2,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.39. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.41 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

