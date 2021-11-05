Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,067,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,870,000 after buying an additional 62,844 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 80,376.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 96.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 234,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,019,000 after acquiring an additional 115,261 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 45,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

