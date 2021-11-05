Occidental Asset Management LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $220,348,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.43. 559,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,243,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $280.62 and a 12 month high of $399.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

