Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 320 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.73. 3,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,014. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $240.23 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.90.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

