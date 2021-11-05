Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 14,393 Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $545.33 million, a PE ratio of 132.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

