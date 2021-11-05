Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $102,000 in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 435,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $202.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.17 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANL. B. Riley began coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

