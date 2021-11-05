Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $205,000 Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,187,000 after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after acquiring an additional 194,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.30. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

