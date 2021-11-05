Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 30,598 Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 115.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,598 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Golden Star Resources were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 119,567 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $3.70 on Friday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $428.18 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

