Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 3,956 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its position in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.15% of KLX Energy Services worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $3,042,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 166.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 148,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $329,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KLXE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

KLXE opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $44.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.26.

In related news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,471.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 64,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $313,355.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,016 shares of company stock worth $1,136,224. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

