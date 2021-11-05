Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $144,000 Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,037,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 72,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLMN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

