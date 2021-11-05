Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

