OKCash (OK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $522,570.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $522,570.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKCash has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,611.22 or 1.00079991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00061158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00044100 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.54 or 0.00710734 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,597,889 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.