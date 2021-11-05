Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

ORI stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $26,982.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,167.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and sold 607,100 shares worth $16,008,078. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

