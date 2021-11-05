Olyseum Trading 20.3% Higher This Week (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. Olyseum has a total market cap of $12.68 million and $58,957.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Olyseum has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00084338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00083353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,455.86 or 0.07305603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,155.89 or 1.00268171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022599 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,186,856,256 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

