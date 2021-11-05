Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.46). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMGA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

OMGA stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 89,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,428. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

