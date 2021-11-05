Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s previous close.

OMCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $89.50 and a 12-month high of $182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.48.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,479 shares of company stock worth $4,517,260 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.8% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

