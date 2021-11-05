ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $75.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.59.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $59.90.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,077. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,792,000 after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 92.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

