ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NYSE OGS opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.50. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 50.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.4% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

