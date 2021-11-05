ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

