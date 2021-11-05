OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of OneSpan in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $848.45 million, a PE ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 498,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 234,582 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 152,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OneSpan by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 678,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 138,992 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,670,740.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.