Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Trading 11.9% Higher

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) shares shot up 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. 1,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 193,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.87 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.