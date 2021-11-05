Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.15.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $151.52 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $116.93 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -360.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,598.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

