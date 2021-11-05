Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XYL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

XYL opened at $129.74 on Thursday. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,684,623 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

