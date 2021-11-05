Oppenheimer Comments on Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

CRNT has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis assumed coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $266.83 million, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $7,568,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $6,417,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 366,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

