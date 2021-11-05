Oppenheimer Comments on Incyte Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Incyte in a research report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

INCY opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

