Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Director Sells $261,150.00 in Stock

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $261,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $668.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 12.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 19.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

