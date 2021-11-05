Oppenheimer Weighs in on Amedisys, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMED. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

AMED opened at $174.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $137.82 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $769,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

