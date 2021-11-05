Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading Up 2%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.07. Approximately 47,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 166,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Opsens in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. M Partners set a C$2.25 price target on Opsens in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Opsens in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$327.93 million and a P/E ratio of 438.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

